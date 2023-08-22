August 22, 2023August 22, 2023 Bill B. Satellite image shows Destroyed Tu-22M3 at Soltsy-2 Airbase, Plus other Tu-22s Dispersed. (video commentary) 08/22/2023 ruzzia has dispersed the aircraft to Olenya Airbase. Source: Suchomimus 2023 Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related