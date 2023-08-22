Russia’s reaction to explosions in Rostov “denial of reality” – Ukraine’s defense intel

22.08.2023

The reaction of the Rostov region Governor, Vasiliy Golubev, to the latest explosion locals heard in the area is a vivid example of reality denial.

That’s according to Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry (GUR), who spoke at the national telethon, commenting on Golubev’s claim that the sound of a blast was in fact a warplane going supersonic, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Sure, of course. And also, there are no damaged strategic warplanes in Novgorod, right? Probably, it was all just some large pigeons dropping something on those Tu bombers. And there are no hits in Moscow and their airports are working according to schedule, right? That is, there are no changes and in general everything is going according to plan. Actually, the more such glaring denials of reality on the part of the Putin regime’s officials, the greater the likelihood that after all, certain questions will start to arise in the minds of Russia’s ordinary residents,” he said.

In his opinion, one can’t call black white for too long so if there is a problem, it should at least be somehow interpreted, but also acknowledged.

“Failing to acknowledge the problem, failing to acknowledge the fact that Putin’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine has led to the deterioration of the security situation, incidents, hits, damage to strategic aviation facilities and, ultimately, constant incidents in the skies over Moscow… Failing to acknowledge these facts means continuing to live in the parallel reality of the ‘Russian world,’” Yusov noted.

The intelligence spokesman says this parallel reality is rather convenient until it collides with the actual reality when it gets “really painful and dangerous.”

“Ultimately, we continue our work and observe further developments. It is clear that these are not the last incidents, events, and topics for comments. This is not the last time when Russian officials will have to lie,” he informed.

Earlier, media reports said Rostov region’s residents heard the sound of an explosion, the nature of which remained unclear.

Rostov region’s Governor Vasiliy Golubev publicly stated that the loud sounds heard in various parts of Rostov and the surrounding area were allegedly related to an “aircraft going into supersonic mode.”

