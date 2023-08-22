Russians sinking ferries to protect Crimea Bridge – intelligence

22.08.2023 19:20In the area of the Kerch Strait close to the illegally built bridge connecting occupied Crimea with Russia’s Krasnodar region, the invaders have launched preparations for the sinking of the second ferry.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry (GUR), as seen by Ukrinform.

The GUR says in order to create a protective obstacle in front of the bridge, the Russians intend to sink at least six ferries and install boom barriers between them.”In this way, the enemy seeks to protect the Kerch Strait Bridge from further damage,” the intelligence noted.

As noted, as a result of several successful attacks by Ukraine’s Security and Defense, the Kerch Strait Bridge sustained serious damage.

Its road section and railway tracks were affected by blasts.

Among the tools Ukraine is believed to be able to use to attack the bridge are naval drones filled with explosives.

The recent strikes on the Kerch Strait Bridge further worsened the situation for Russian troops deployed in the south of mainland Ukraine just north of occupied Crimea and sparked a hysterical reaction on the part of Russia’s military and political leadership.

The Kremlin demanded that the bridge, serving as a critical supply artery for Russia’s invasion forces, be ensured against further strikes by Ukraine.”

The simplistic measure of protecting the 19-km bridge by sinking ferries in front of it proves feverish urgency of Moscow’s decision-making and the intellectual crisis within the military-political leadership of terrorist Russia,” the GUR concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 12, two explosions rang out near the Kerch Strait Bridge. Tentative reports claimed two spans of the bridge had been damaged.

Then the invaders launched a smoke screen over the bridge.Later, GUR spokesman Andriy Yusov called on Russian civilians to avoid trips across the bridge, stressing that this is a “very dangerous” object.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...