Russia transfers nuclear weapons to Belarus, – Duda

This step by the Russian Federation will change the security architecture of the region and the entire NATO military alliance, the President of Poland said.

Russia is moving short-range nuclear weapons to neighboring Belarus, The Guardian reports , citing Polish President Andrzej Duda’s August 22 statement.

“Indeed, this process is taking place, we see it,” he said.

According to him, this step by the Russian Federation will change the security architecture of the region and the entire NATO military alliance.

