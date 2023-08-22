Roman Sheremeta

What words would you describe Vladimir Putin with? Seems like an obvious question with an obvious answer. But you will be shocked by the response of Germans and French.

The Anti-Corruption Foundation has recently conducted a representative public opinion poll in three countries: Lithuania, Germany and France.

For Lithuanians, Putin is a war criminal, a murderer and a tyron. For French he is a strong leader and for Germans he is a dangerous politician.

What does this mean? This means that many Germans and French are as brainwashed as russians and that Kremlin is winning the propaganda war.

Reference: https://acf.international/

