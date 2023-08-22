Residents Of Liberated Robotyne Welcome Armed Forces Of Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers entered the village.

The Ukrainian troops entered Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. At the same time, the Russians continue to shell Robotyne.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence said that the soldiers of the 47th Brigade entered the village of Robotyne with a fight and started evacuating civilians with the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle.

It is reported that Ukrainian fighters carry out planned combat work and destroy the enemy.

“In response, the Russians are shelling Rabotyne with artillery. There is fighting,” added Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar.

Recall that yesterday the media unofficially reported that the Ukrainian army had liberated Robotyne.

