Print version

The leader of the private military campaign Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has broken his long silence on social media and revealed his new mission.

Now, Prigozhin is in one of the African countries.

He stated that he is working there to make “Russia even greater”.”We’re working. Temperature is +50°C.

Everything as we love it. The Wagner PMC is conducting special assignments. Making russia even greater on all continents, and making Africa even more free.

We’re delivering justice to African peoples, countering Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and other gangs”, – he said.

As previously reported, the Wagner PMC may be preparing for a new phase of return from Belarus to russia.

(C)OSTROV 2023

Like this: Like Loading...