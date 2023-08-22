scradge1

Operator Starsky speaks to The Times

F-16s will have a ‘crucial’ effect in Ukraine | @StarskyUA

And it’s a very good episode:

One comment

  1. It is believed that Ukraine now has some supplies of long range (75m) AAM’s. As soon as they are retrofitted to the MiG’s and SU’s, we can hopefully expect putinaZi helis, including Aligators, to get marmalized.
    OS says that Ukraine urgently needs 20
    more Patriot systems.
    Surely that is being prioritized?

    Reply

Enter comments here: