Lars von Trier publicly supported the Russians

He condemned the cockpit shots of the F-16 fighter jet.

The world famous Danish director Lars von Trier publicly supported the Russian invaders.

He made the corresponding statement on his Instagram page .

Commenting on pictures of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the cockpit of an F-16 fighter jet, he said that “Russian Lives Matter also” (the lives of Russians also matter), apparently referring to the slogan of the international Black Lives Matter movement.”

To Mr. Zelensky and Mr. Putin, and not least to Mrs. Frederiksen (who yesterday, like someone in love, posed in the cockpit of one of the most feared killing machines of our time, smiling from ear to ear): Russian lives also matter “, he wrote.

