He went to war from the colony.

A Russian soldier who beat a disabled man to death in 2018 was buried with honors in the Urals .

This is written by the local edition e1.ru. At the age of 14, Alexander Kashnikov and his friends beat 20-year-old Dmitry Rudakov to death, filming the abuse on video.

They threw the body of the murdered man near the garages. 14-year-old Kashnikov was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison.

In June of this year, he volunteered for the war in Ukraine, and already on July 2 he died during an artillery shelling. In the city’s Victory Park, he was “led on his last journey with military honors.”

He died as a defender, as a hero, and his name, along with the names of other defenders of our country, will be immortalized at the memorial of Berezovsky’s labor prowess and labor glory,” Berezovsky’s deputy head Alexander Korgul said.

