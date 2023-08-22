Four occupiers run helplessly under fire from Ukrainian soldiers

Video fact.
22.08.2023
Four Russian invaders came under fire from Ukrainian soldiers.
According to Tsenzor.NET, the recording posted on social networks shows how the occupiers are trying to avoid death by running helplessly under fire.
One comment
They didn’t run fast enough. Now, they are good orcs.