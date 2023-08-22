Danilov: We will liberate Crimea, most likely, by military means

Artem Budrin13:26, 22.08.232 minutes.86

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council emphasized that there could be no other choice but the de-occupation of Crimea.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that Ukraine will return Crimea by military means, because there are no other options yet.”Moreover, we will release him.

Most likely, this will happen by military means, if the aggressor country does not understand by this time that it needs to leave our territory.

We have no other option,” the NSDC Secretary said at the event, which precedes the Crimean platform.Danilov added that without the de-occupation of Crimea, the war cannot be considered completed.

And this means that the next generations will not be able to live in peace and the war will pass to the descendants.

Only by ousting Russia from the territory of Crimea, pushing it into the Sea of ​​Azov, will we understand that our state will have certain security guarantees for a certain period of time,” he said.

He stressed that there can be no other choice but the de-occupation of Crimea.”Will it be difficult? Yes, it will be difficult.

Will they persuade us undercover? Most likely they will send messages,” the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council said.

According to him, Ukraine receives a large number of messages about the fact that the state supposedly should not liberate Crimea, but they are all anonymous.

“And as soon as one person, a clerk from NATO, opened his face, he immediately received an answer from the entire world community.

Therefore, we should do our own thing, liberate territories, return to the Black and Azov Seas.

If we do not have our own military fleet in Crimea, we will be in an extremely difficult state in terms of security,” Danilov added.

