Airfields “Soltsy” and “Shaikovka” were attacked from the territory of the Russian Federation, two Tu-22s were destroyed, – media

The intelligence noted that the attacks were carried out by quadrocopters.

The Russian airfields “Soltsy” and “Shaikovka” were attacked by quadrocopters launched from the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to an intelligence source for Ukrainska Pravda, as a result of these attacks, two Tu-22M3 strategic bombers were completely destroyed, and two more aircraft were damaged.

“Two Tu-22M3 bombers were completely destroyed, two more aircraft were slightly damaged,” the source said.

Attacks on Russian airfields

On August 21, a civilian drone with an improvised explosive device fell on the territory of the Shaikovka airfield – it was allegedly “shot down in time.”

After that, a fire started on the spot.

According to Ukrainian activist Sergei Sternenko, a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber could have been damaged during the attack.

