A terrible road accident occurred in Vinnytsia: nine people, including children, died

The traffic accident occurred near the village of Brodetske of Khmilnytskyi district today at 19:28.

As a result of a collision between a VAZ and a DAF truck, the driver of the car and 8 of his passengers, including children, died.

According to the preliminary information of the investigation, as a result of the collision between the VAZ and the DAF truck, the driver of the passenger car and 8 of his passengers, including children, were killed,” the message reads.

The police informed that investigators, police officers, forensic experts and rescuers are working at the scene of the accident, and the circumstances of the accident are being established.

