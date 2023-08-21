Ukraine’s Sky Shield takes shape with F-16s from Netherlands & Denmark, Russia warns of ‘Escalation’ (video)

08/21/2023

Netherlands and Denmark have made a historic commitment to send their F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to fight against Russia. The announcement came during a surprise visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Netherlands. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the decision, calling it “absolutely historic, powerful, and inspiring for us”.

The remarks came after Washington announced it’s approval of the F-16 transfers from Denmark and the Netherlands on August 18. Training of Ukraine pilots is set to begin this month, which will allow Ukraine to begin deploying the jets in early 2024.

The Dutch Air Force has 42 F-16s and Rutte said the number provided to Kyiv would be finalized after talks with allies. While the West is gearing up to send the Vipers to Ukraine, Russia has warned it of escalating the conflict. Watch this video to know more.

