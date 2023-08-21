Türkiye concludes historic gas deal with Hungary

Elena Kovalenko12:57, 21.08.232 minutes.1246

This agreement is the first to export natural gas through pipelines to a European country that does not have borders with Turkey.

Turkey and Hungary signed a historic agreement on natural gas supplies.

According to the Turkish state-owned gas and oil pipeline company BOTAŞ , the agreement provides for the start of natural gas supplies from Turkey to Hungary from next year.

The company noted that this agreement is the first for the export of natural gas through pipelines to a European country that does not have borders with Turkey.”

BOTAŞ and the Hungarian state-owned company MVM CEEnergy have signed a historic natural gas export agreement in line with our country’s strategic goals in the energy sector and realizing the vision of a key role in the field of natural gas,” the company said.

In addition, it was agreed to develop cooperation on the use of Turkey’s LNG infrastructure and natural gas storage facilities of the two countries within the framework of common interests.

The agreement was signed by the CEOs of the companies during the visit of a Turkish delegation led by the President of Turkey to Hungary.

