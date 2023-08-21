Thousands of meters of real estate and land: the property of a Russian general was arrested in Ukraine

Antonina Dolomanzhi14:29, 21.08.233 min.309

In Ukraine, the Ukrainian property of Russian Colonel-General Valery Kapashin , head of the federal department for the safe storage and destruction of chemical weapons under the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, was arrested. The total value of the seized assets and property is about UAH 1 billion, the Security Service of Ukraine reported .

In particular, the list of blocked assets includes more than 20 commercial properties, more than 3 thousand square meters of residential real estate and 17 land plots in the Poltava region.

So, among the seized property is the house of the Kapashin family, hotels and premium restaurants, as well as office and shopping and entertainment centers with a total area of ​​​​almost 30 thousand square meters.

According to the SBU, the blocked property of Kapashin was issued to his daughter and son-in-law, who lived in Ukraine, but on the eve of a full-scale invasion, they left for Russia and received the citizenship of the aggressor country.”

Thus, the Russian general used his relatives to legalize the funds he received from corruption schemes in Moscow.

In addition, Kapashin’s relatives used the income of the” family “business to finance” investment “projects in the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied Donbass,” the department said. .

Consequently, part of this money was sent to the Russian budget in the form of taxes and fees.

During searches at the addresses of office and residential premises belonging to the family of the Russian general, law enforcement officers found Russian military uniforms, banned Soviet symbols and propaganda literature of the Russian Federation, souvenirs and awards handed to Kapashin in the Kremlin.

Now the investigation is ongoing in the framework of criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Art. 111-1 (carrying out economic activities in cooperation with the aggressor state, illegal authorities established in the temporarily occupied territory, including the occupation administration of the aggressor state), Art. 111-2 (complicity with the aggressor state) and Part 3 of Art. 258-5 (financing of terrorism).

