n October 2022, before the surrender of Kherson by the Russian military, the volunteers of the Milskaya Center, together with the Russian Emergencies Ministry, took part in the removal of children from the Kherson region.

The head of the Russian Foundation “Archangel Michael”, the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the “National Center for Assistance to Missing and Injured Children” Elena Milskaya, is probably involved in the removal of Ukrainian children from the Kherson region to Russia ,

This is reported by the publication “Proekt” , claiming that Milskaya is the wife of the head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry Alexander Kurenkov.

According to Proekt, Milskaya participated in operations to evacuate Ukrainian children from the Kherson region to the occupied Crimea and the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. Journalists note that this export was involuntary.

The director of the Center for Social and of psychological rehabilitation in the village of Stepanovka (Kherson region) Volodymyr Sagaidak: “I was told that if there was any resistance, soldiers would come, pack us together with the children and take us away. I don’t think we can do anything against automata.

So there was nowhere to go. They told me that the children were taken to Genichesk – they lied.

They were taken to the Crimea, the Krasnodar Territory, the city of Anapa,” the article says.In addition, the newspaper notes, Milskaya is the founder of a network of military training for children – “Centers for the Development of Military Sports Training and Patriotic Education of Youth”, which has 12 branches – from the occupied Donetsk to Salekhard.

The training is designed primarily for schoolchildren aged 14-18, where they are given the basics of fire, engineering, physical and psychological training, control of unmanned vehicles, and tactical medicine.

The publication also says that Milskaya “advocates traditional family values, censorship on the Internet, stigmatizes LGBT people, Western values ​​and secular education”, while at the same time receiving income of billions of rubles “recorded to elderly parents”, is the owner of expensive real estate, cars, accessories and clothes.In particular, she owns real estate on Rublevsky Highway (the publication estimates one of the houses at 600 million rubles) and cars, the total value of which is estimated at 80 million.

