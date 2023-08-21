Sweden needs Gripens for own defense – PM

21.08.2023 15:00Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday that Sweden needs the Gripen fighter jets for its own defense as the country’s bid to join NATO is still pending.This is reported by The Guardian, Ukrinform saw.“

We don’t rule anything out in the future,” he told the TV4 channel. “We will do everything we can to support them also with aircraft. But right now there are no new commitments to provide Swedish aircraft to Ukraine.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a visit to Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark over this weekend.

On August 20,the Netherlands and Denmark announced their decisions to donate to Ukraine a number F-16 fighter jets. Ukrainian pilots and maintenance specialists have already started mastering the aircraft. Denmark expects to deliver the first F-16s to Ukraine closer to the end of the year.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

