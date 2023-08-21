Sweden needs Gripens for own defense – PM

21.08.2023 15:00Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday that Sweden needs the Gripen fighter jets for its own defense as the country’s bid to join NATO is still pending.This is reported by The Guardian, Ukrinform saw.“
We don’t rule anything out in the future,” he told the TV4 channel. “We will do everything we can to support them also with aircraft. But right now there are no new commitments to provide Swedish aircraft to Ukraine.
As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a visit to Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark over this weekend.
On August 20,the Netherlands and Denmark announced their decisions to donate to Ukraine a number F-16 fighter jets. Ukrainian pilots and maintenance specialists have already started mastering the aircraft. Denmark expects to deliver the first F-16s to Ukraine closer to the end of the year.
I told you so.
Amazingly short sighted as usual.
Never mind the missed commercial opportunity, as long as Russia remains knee deep in the shit show that their invasion of Ukraine has become there is little chance that they will be looking to attack a country as strong as Sweden.
What’s more th eUS already gave it’s assurances that Sweden will be treated like a defacto NATO ally as far a invasion is concerned.
So what is the big deal? Or more accurately, the lack of one?
Even if they are a NATO member they still need an air force. Their argument is right, they don’t have sufficient numbers to donate a substantial numbers of air frames.
Absolutely fine to me.
I think it would only delay the F-16’s as the diplomatic debate will only become more complicated if they are considering various platforms.
I think the focus should be on F-16’s as there simply aren’t a lot of Gripen air frames so we would have to wait years for them to be manufactured new.
Yes, Sweden could maybe miss 20 air frames, but that will not be sufficient for Ukraine.
I think Gripens will be something for the long term. The Dutch and Danish F-16’s are available right now, do not need a lot of upgrades and spare parts and missiles are in almost all NATO states inventory.
Yes, the Gripen is superior on paper and better suited to Ukraine’s needs. But: Ukraine needed them yesterday, not in 5 years.
And imagine Sweden does donate some it will only become harder to keep so many different platforms in working order.
Just go for F-16’s, as many of them as possible and as soon as possible.
They are absolutely fine against Russian jets and to provide air support and SEAD missions.
In like 5-10 years they the F-16’s will probably be worn out, but that is fine but then they can be gradually replaced by Gripens (even the latest model not yet in service in Sweden) at that time as a long term solution.