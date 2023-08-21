Putin’s speaker disappeared after scandalous statement about elections in Russia – media

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk16:24, 21.08.232 minutes.197

Peskov has not been heard for several weeks, journalists noted.

The speaker of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, disappeared from public space after a scandalous statement about elections in the Russian Federation.

The press secretary of the leader of the Russian Federation has not appeared in public for the third week, according to the BRIEF Telegram channel.

It is worth noting that Peskov took part in the briefing for the last time on Friday, August 4.On August 6, an article by the American The New York Times was published, in which there is such a quote from Peskov about the future elections in the Russian Federation :

“Our presidential elections are not exactly democracy, this is an expensive bureaucracy. Putin will be re-elected next year, gaining more than 90% of the vote” . Later, Putin’s speaker claimed that the journalists misinterpreted his statement.

Since then, Peskov is no longer heard,” the channel notes.

In his opinion, Peskov has become a thorn in the side of “shame” in Putin’s eyes.

