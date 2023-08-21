Near Moscow, a UAV almost demolished the house of propagandist Simonyan (photo)

Veronika Prokhorenko10:10, 21.08.231 min.1501

She stated that one of the drones fell near her homestead.

During an attack by unknown UAVs on the Moscow region, the Russian air defense system managed to shoot down a drone near the house of top propagandist Margarita Simonyan.Simonyan stated this in her Telegram . She pointed out that the drone “landed” in a nearby street and thanked the UAV for not demolishing her house.

“The drone that was shot down in the Istra district fell on a nearby street. Thanks to our air defense, that without casualties and destruction,” she said.

The UAV, which was shot down in the Istra district, fell near Simonyan’s house / photo t.me/margaritasimonyan

