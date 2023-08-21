Explosion rings out in occupied Berdiansk for second time today

Loud explosions have been recorded in the military town in occupied Berdiansk for the second time today.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram
Quote: “Something wrong is happening to Ruscists in the military town. During the day, residents heard an explosion, but the invaders managed to ‘calm them down’ with a stream of propaganda claiming the destruction of a missile that seemed to have been shot down earlier. And now again… Residents of Berdiansk report a loud explosion in the same area.”
https://t.me/berdyansk_occ/5859
Background:
- An explosion rang out in occupied Berdiansk on the afternoon of 12 August.
- Russian invaders sent at least two large convoys with military vehicles and personnel through the city of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, towards the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.