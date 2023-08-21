Marta Gichko09:42, 08/21/231 min.3084

Due to technical regression, the production of these bombers is no longer possible.

The attack on the Soltsy airfield provoked a real hysteria among the Russian “military correspondents”. Several propagandists immediately announced that Russia would no longer be able to replace the destroyed Tu-22M3 bomber. In particular, the Z-channels Rybar and Zhivov Z write about this.

According to them, the Russian Federation can no longer produce such “birds” due to the degradation and backwardness of production.

“We have lost a plane that we can no longer build due to technical regression,” the propagandists write.

Publications of "military correspondents"

