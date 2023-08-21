Bundestag may give green light to Taurus missiles for Ukraine

Veronika Prokhorenko14:54, 21.08.232 minutes.376

The head of the defense committee of the department expressed confidence that Ukraine does not use weapons for strikes on the Russian Federation after the historic decision on the F-16.

In the Bundestag, they started talking about the possibility of transferring Taurus missiles to Ukraine after the historic decision on the supply of F-16 fighters by the governments of Denmark and the Netherlands.

Defense Committee Chairman Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann expressed her congratulations to Ukraine and stressed that the corresponding confidence indicates confidence that Kiev is not going to use Western weapons to strike Russia, writes DW .”

Obviously there is no indication that Ukraine will be able to attack Russian territory,” Strack-Zimmermann said.

In this context, the official called for long-range Taurus missiles to be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The government of Ukraine has been insisting on the need for these weapons since the spring of 2023.Strack-Zimmermann believes that fears about the “danger of the Taurus in the hands of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” will look unfounded on the part of the German government.

“We have enough Taurus cruise missiles. We can supply some of them. They are ready for use,” she said.

The official believes that the Ukrainian army can use Taurus to disrupt and destroy Russian logistics on the battlefield in Ukraine.

