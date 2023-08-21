A case of anthrax infection was registered, and an emergency mode has been declared for three months in the Paninsky district of Voronezh Oblast, Russia.
Source: The Moscow Time with reference to the press service of the Regional Department of Rospotrebnadzor
Details: It is reported that the infection was transmitted because of contact with the carcass of an infected animal.
Laboratory tests confirmed the diagnosis.In this regard, a state of emergency has been declared in the district until 16 November, closing it to outsiders.
Residents are prohibited from importing, exporting, moving and slaughtering susceptible animals, as well as their products and feed operations.
Additionally, the movement of most types of transport is restricted in this area of the region.
3 comments
I’ll give it until the end of the day before some nazi propagandists blames this on US biolabs.
It’s a diabolical infection. The bacterial equivalent of putler.
As a precaution, they should begin vaccinating the ZSU. It’s not impossible that the putinaZis might see this as an opportunity to weaponise this outbreak.
What a surprise the oblast borders Ukraine. Is this the pretext to a terrible genocide in Ukraine? Time Washington will respond to this immediately!