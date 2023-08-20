Zelensky visits Skrydstrup Air Base in Denmark

PHOTOS20.08.2023 21:23

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have visited the Skrydstrup Air Base where they inspected an F-16 fighter jet.

That’s according to The Guardian, Ukrinform reports.Upon arrival in Denmark, Zelensky and Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska were met by Frederiksen, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen.

According to the Ukrainian presidential press service, at the Skrydstrup Air Base, Zelensky spoke with Ukrainian pilots who are undergoing training on F-16s to protect Ukrainian skies.

“I am honored to be here today at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Denmark. I would like to thank Mette and her team, and all the Danish people.

It is a truly historic step from friendly Denmark that our pilots are trained on F-16s,” Zelensky said.

He noted that he is aware of the great motivation of Ukrainian pilots and engineers to quickly and efficiently master new equipment.

“I wish you successful training and return home with your new wings as soon as possible to defend our country, its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

To protect our people and our homes. I am confident in each of you,” he said.

Ahead of Zelensky’s visit, Frederiksen said that Denmark fully supports Ukraine and is ready to do so for as long as it takes.Photos: Office of the President of Ukraine

