Zelensky visits Dutch air force base

PHOTOS20.08.2023 16:57

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited a military air base in Eindhoven as part of his trip to the Netherlands on Sunday, August 20.That’s according to NOS, Ukrinform reports.

At the air base in Eindhoven, the Ukrainian president was briefed on the operation F-16 fighter jets.This is President Zelensky’s second visit to the Netherlands since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska started their visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The main issue of the negotiations with the Dutch side is F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine’s defense against Russian terror.

The agenda of the visit also includes preparations for the Global Peace Summit, the Peace Formula, and bringing the terrorist state to justice.

Photo credit: Ukrainian President’s Office/ Dutch MoD / Telegram / zelenskiy

