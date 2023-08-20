Zelensky arrives on visit to the Netherlands

20.08.2023 13:22

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine together with First Lady Olena Zelenska kicked off a visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.”

Together with the First Lady and the team, we arrived in the Netherlands. As always, we will have substantive talks with Prime Minister Mark Rutte,” Zelenskyi noted.

The president emphasized that the main issue is F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine to protect the nation against Russian terror.

Also, according to the Ukrainian leader, the agenda of the visit includes the preparation of the Global Peace Summit, the Peace Formula, and bringing the terrorist state to justice.As reported, earlier President Volodymyr Zelensky and the First Lady paid a visit to Sweden.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...