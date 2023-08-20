Zelenska visits Dutch oncology center where Ukrainian children undergo treatment

PHOTO20.08.2023 19:40

The spouse of the President of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, visited the Princess Maxima Children’s Oncology Center in the Netherlands.The First Lady announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Folenazelenska.official%2Fposts%2Fpfbid0u6BCR4fmSTVdiicDx3UUiNyY4BnBULBQVApBDsQYXUJse6hTEanvwR1rLHvTP2eMl&show_text=true&width=500″

Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology in Utrecht accepts the most difficult Ukrainian patients for treatment.

Ninety-five of our children have already been treated here. We also appreciate the fact that the Center invites doctors from Ukraine for internships so that they can work side by side with colleagues from the Netherlands and exchange experience,” said the First Lady.

She reported that on Sunday, August 20, the cooperation between the Princess Maxima Children’s Oncology Center and the Western Ukrainian Specialized Children’s Medical Center was confirmed by an official memorandum with the online participation of the head of the Ukrainian institution, Roman Kizyma, and with the support of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.Zelenska noted that “this is the first example of cooperation within the framework of the International Medical Partnership project, which we are launching under the patronage of the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen.

” According to her, heads of health ministries from around the world will join them this fall.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky together with the First Lady was in the Netherlands on Sunday, having visited Sweden the day before.

Like this: Like Loading...