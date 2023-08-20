Ukraine will receive 42 American F-16 fighters from the Netherlands – Zelensky

Katerina Schwartz15:42, 08/20/231 min.137
The President of Ukraine announced the agreements reached.
Ukraine will receive 42 American F-16 fighter jets after training pilots and engineers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said following talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
“Mark Rutte and I have agreed on the number of F-16s that will be provided to Ukraine after the training of our pilots and engineers. 42 aircraft. And this is just the beginning. Thank you, the Netherlands!” – he wrote in Telegram.
Zelensky called the agreements reached another step to strengthen Ukraine’s air shield.
“The planes we use to keep Russian terrorists away from Ukrainian towns and villages,” he added.
(C)UNIAN 2023
3 comments
Good, but how many NATO-countries we have? 50 planes from Turkey would be nice too, or France, or Italy , or even Germany?
Ukraine should have had that and then some by all the allies by now. However foresight and being proactive are qualities Western “leadership” just can’t seem to muster.
About four squadrons worth. Just in time for the counteroffensive!
Of 2024.
That is very very good news of course. Hopefully more offers will follow. Ukraine is a huge country and will need 200 of these eventually.