Ukraine will receive 42 American F-16 fighters from the Netherlands – Zelensky

Katerina Schwartz15:42, 08/20/231 min.137

The President of Ukraine announced the agreements reached.

Ukraine will receive 42 American F-16 fighter jets after training pilots and engineers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said following talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

“Mark Rutte and I have agreed on the number of F-16s that will be provided to Ukraine after the training of our pilots and engineers. 42 aircraft. And this is just the beginning. Thank you, the Netherlands!” – he wrote in Telegram.

Zelensky called the agreements reached another step to strengthen Ukraine’s air shield.

“The planes we use to keep Russian terrorists away from Ukrainian towns and villages,” he added.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...