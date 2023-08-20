The mother of the girl who died in Chernihiv spoke about her experience

Ludmila Zhernovskaya00:19, 21.08.233 min.387

At the time of the attack, the woman’s leg was crushed by a stove.

The mother of 6-year-old Sofiyka, who died in Chernihiv, said that that morning they came to visit her brother, and then went to the city center for a walk.In a commentary to the Public , Olga Golinskaya said that she had met a friend.

“We just stood by the stage. These are children. The girls climbed onto the stage, I don’t know, it’s even half a minute.

It’s impossible to convey what we saw. pouring a lot of blood in the tummy,” the woman said.After the Russian strike, the woman’s leg was crushed by a stove; she did not see her daughter.

“I screamed, how is she there, what is with my child? I need to go to the child. They transferred her to the grass, behind the stand, I couldn’t see it,” she recalls.

Sofiyka was brought to the Chernihiv Regional Children’s Hospital, but a few hours later the doctors announced her death.

“According to the doctors, they fought, provided assistance, but I understand that the fragment damaged the heart…”, – says her mother.

I have one. It was the meaning of my life. I lived only for her. She had to go to first grade, we prepared with her. She always loved to travel, I understand that there is a war in the country, but you have to continue to live.

We traveled to different cities, visited friends, acquaintances, guests,” she says.According to Olga, she read Telegram channels before the trip, Chernihiv seemed to her a relatively peaceful city.

She says she didn’t even know about the exhibit, she just wanted to have a good day with her friend and kids.“

It is precisely for those people who launched the rocket that I would choke them, and that they would simply vomit to pieces.

I wish that there were simply all these non-humans who came to our land, all these Russians, also those people who hand over some information – they need to be expelled from our native land, they should not be here at all,” the woman added.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...