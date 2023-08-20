Russian special services are twisting Putin’s arms to fire Shoigu

Veronika Prokhorenko23:53, 08/20/232 minutes.556

After an attempted rebellion by the founder of the Wagner PMC, the leader of the Russian Federation is reproached for leaving Shoigu and Gerasimov “at their posts”.

Supporters of the “hard line” among the special services of the Russian Federation are “twisting” Putin’s arms for the sake of dismissing the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Sergei Shoigu, and the chief of the General Staff of the Russian army, Valery Gerasimov.

This is reported by Bloomberg , citing five sources familiar with the inner “kitchen” of the Kremlin.

In particular, we are talking about supporters of a more aggressive war with Ukraine. After an attempted rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner PMC, they were dissatisfied with the “soft” reaction of the head of the Russian Federation towards the “traitor”.

Now they are openly expressing doubts about Putin’s ability, as president, to counter such “challenges” at a high level.

Also, two sources told Bloomberg that some key state security structures of the Russian Federation supported Prigozhin’s attempts to remove Shoigu and Gerasimov from their posts.

Now they continue to insist on their “elimination”, and also require Putin to introduce martial law and full-scale mobilization.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...