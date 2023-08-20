Russian moon mission fails: spacecraft crashes into the moon

Aug 20, 2023 at 11:22 am
Russia’s first lunar landing mission in 47 years has ended in failure.
The Luna-25 spacecraft became out of control in orbit toward the moon and crashed.Russian space-state company Roscosmos reports that contact with Luna-25 was lost shortly after a problem occurred when the craft entered pre-landing mode.
“The lunar lander entered an unpredictable orbit towards the moon and crashed there.”
The previous lunar mission was in 1976 with the Luna-24. Luna-25 was supposed to make a soft landing on the moon’s south pole on Monday.
Russia has not invested in space missions for a long time since Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to travel through space in 1961.Russia wanted to trump India with the Luna-25.
That country hopes to land on the south pole of the moon this week with the Chandrayaan-3. China and the United States also have far-reaching ambitions for moon landing missions.
(C) NU.NL 2023
8 comments
I laugh my ass off!
Your Sunday laugh.
I think most of us expected it to end this way though.
Putin must be happy: ‘We landed on the moon’……………………..
The spacecraft was build without any Ukrainian components, like in the ‘good old days’.
“Russia wanted to trump India with the Luna-25.”
The we have to be first syndrome strikes again. First in space, now totally irrelevant, first supersonic plane, crashed then disappeared altogether. First to land on the South pole of the moon, as you guessed, another epic failure. I see a pattern here.
Except for components from stolen Ukrainian washing machines………………
Roscosmos: Target reached, Mission Completed.
It was their first moon mission for 50 years. By the time they make their next one, the US will probably have people living on there.