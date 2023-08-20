Russian moon mission fails: spacecraft crashes into the moon

Aug 20, 2023 at 11:22 am

Russia’s first lunar landing mission in 47 years has ended in failure.

The Luna-25 spacecraft became out of control in orbit toward the moon and crashed.Russian space-state company Roscosmos reports that contact with Luna-25 was lost shortly after a problem occurred when the craft entered pre-landing mode.

“The lunar lander entered an unpredictable orbit towards the moon and crashed there.”

The previous lunar mission was in 1976 with the Luna-24. Luna-25 was supposed to make a soft landing on the moon’s south pole on Monday.

Russia has not invested in space missions for a long time since Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to travel through space in 1961.Russia wanted to trump India with the Luna-25.

That country hopes to land on the south pole of the moon this week with the Chandrayaan-3. China and the United States also have far-reaching ambitions for moon landing missions.

(C) NU.NL 2023

Like this: Like Loading...