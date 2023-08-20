Russia blocked G20 ministers’ declaration condemning war against Ukraine – media

20.08.2023 11:15

The digital economy ministers of the G20 countries discussed the situation in Ukraine, taking into account its impact on the global economy, and most of the Group of 20 countries strongly condemned Russia’s war against Ukraine.

That’s according to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, Ukrinform reports.However, Russia rejected the inclusion of a paragraph condemning the war in Ukraine in the text of a ministerial declaration, so no document was adopted.

Among other things, the G20 digital economy ministers pledged to protect human rights and privacy while building digital economies.

They also discussed how to secure safety and economic growth as they move forward with digitalization.

The ministers affirmed the importance of security as governments and the private sector build infrastructure along with applicable legal frameworks and communication networks.

The G20 digital economy ministers’ meeting was held in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Saturday, August 19.

