Ludmila Zhernovskaya23:40, 08/20/232 minutes.1016

According to the CNS, almost the entire border line is empty.

The governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, built fake defensive structures on the border for 10 billion rubles. This is reported in the Center for National Resistance .

They published pictures of imitation defensive structures from the underground. “In addition to the fact that we see very” reinforced lines of defense “, no one sees a single soldier.

According to the Center for National Resistance, almost the entire line of the state border is empty,” the report says.

According to them, sometimes artillery arrives there to shell the civilian population of Ukraine, as well as special forces of the GRU and Special Operations Forces of the Russian army to carry out terrorist attacks in the Sumy region.

Fortifications in the Kursk region: what they said in Russia

Last fall, the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, announced that they had completed work on staffing and building two reinforced defense lines.

According to him, the work was carried out jointly with the Russian Ministry of Defense and the regional Border Directorate.

He promised that the third line of defense would be prepared by November 5th. In the spring, he announced that detachments of “vigilantes” had been created in the Kursk region in case of counter-terrorist operations.

(C)UNIAN 2023

