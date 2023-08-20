Mined Ukraine: (video)Talking Tactics

08/20/2023
Russian troops have mined 170,000 square km of Ukrainian territory.
In 2023, Ukraine became the world’s most mined country. It will take years to free the land of these treacherous and deadly weapons brought during the Russian invasion. But in the short- run, Ukraine needs a modern de-mining system to break through Russian lines of defense. Watch Talking Tactics to learn all about mines.
Mines are a demonic form of warfare. Appropriate therefore for a satanically evil regime like putler’s.
All who gave the orders, from putler downwards, should suffer amputation of one limb, without anesthetic, as a partial punishment.
These despicable creatures should all be made to walk those fields, to demine them with their own limbs and lives. I would also send in all the treacherous Ukrainian traitors, men and women alike.
But, although this would be justice served, THIS is when all the useless slime balls from the UN, AI, PACE, Red Cross, et all would cry like little girls, where they are mostly completely silent with mafia land’s daily horrors that they inflict on Ukrainian civilians.