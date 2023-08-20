Mined Ukraine: (video)Talking Tactics

08/20/2023

Russian troops have mined 170,000 square km of Ukrainian territory.

In 2023, Ukraine became the world’s most mined country. It will take years to free the land of these treacherous and deadly weapons brought during the Russian invasion. But in the short- run, Ukraine needs a modern de-mining system to break through Russian lines of defense. Watch Talking Tactics to learn all about mines.

© UNITED24 Media 2023

Like this: Like Loading...