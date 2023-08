08/20/2023

@UNITED24media How Ukrainian Marine survived months in Russian terror

Volunteer. Prisoner of war. Solitary fugitive trapped on the occupied territory. This is all about the Ukrainian Marine with the call sign ‘Zelenyi’. The incredible story of a Ukrainian soldier who defended Mariupol and then spent nine months hiding from the Russians in basements of his hometown.

© UATV English 2023

