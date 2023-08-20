Lessons from the ‘tanker war’ for Ukraine

Ukrainian attempts to force Russian oil from the Black Sea may have unintended consequences for its allies
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, Moscow has succeeded in significantly limiting Kyiv’s maritime trade. The Kremlin had tried to offer an easing of the blockade on Ukrainian ports as a bargaining chip with the west in exchange for partial lifting of sanctions. Unable to secure anything tangible, last month Russia withdrew from the grain deal brokered a year earlier and began bombing Ukraine’s ports, trying to destroy the country’s grain export capacity altogether.
A few days later, Ukraine used sea drones to attack two Russian vessels in the Black Sea, declaring Russia’s Black Sea ports a “war risk area”. The aim is to reduce Russia’s own exports — above all, oil — by forcing insurance companies and ship owners to stop vessels from operating on those routes.
Ukraine is trying, meanwhile, to end the blockade by inviting to its ports vessels sailing under the flags of countries that it believes Russia won’t dare attack. One part-German-owned vessel made it out of Odesa this week on its way to Istanbul.
Ukraine probably hopes that an attack on a Nato member-flagged vessel would be seen as an act of aggression, triggering Nato’s Article 5, which states that an attack on one member is an attack on all members. A direct conflict between Nato and Russia is not what Moscow wants, while Ukraine would be glad to see direct Nato involvement.
This is all very reminiscent of the “tanker war” that lasted from 1984 to 1988 during the Iran-Iraq war, as both sides tried to stop each other’s oil trade by attacking tankers heading for the enemy’s ports — including vessels sailing under the flags of several Nato countries such as the UK and the US. Several dozen commercial vessels were damaged, even a US navy frigate.
At the time, despite the risks of entering the Gulf, there was no shortage of vessels willing to sail there for oil. Insurance companies continued to provide cover, albeit at increased costs. None of the Nato countries whose vessels had been attacked tried to invoke Article 5.
In the current conflict, attacking tankers in the Black Sea runs the risk of oil spills and significant ecological damage for all the littoral states, including Ukraine. This may give Kyiv pause. There is, however, another way of stopping exports from Russian Black Sea ports: attacking oil terminals, primarily the two in the sea port of Novorossiysk. The first, Sheskharis, is located inside Novorossiysk harbour, which would make an attack from the sea relatively difficult.
The second terminal, Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka, operates from moorings several miles out to sea, where tankers dock. Those are vulnerable to attack and harder to repair. But they are used to export oil produced in Kazakhstan: attacking them would mainly inflict damage on western oil companies working in Kazakhstan.
In the event of Novorossiysk exports grinding to a halt, Russia would need new routes for its oil. That would be easier for crude, export volumes of which had been falling even before Russia started limiting production as part of the recent agreement with Opec+.
Russia’s Ust-Luga oil port on the Baltic Sea has the capacity to handle Novorossiysk’s volumes, though it would lengthen the journey for Russian oil headed for India and China and make shipments to Turkey far less profitable.
Rerouting exports of Russian oil products would be more painful. Since an EU embargo came into force this February, their main markets have been countries in the Mediterranean and Africa. It would also create problems for Bulgaria and Romania, for whom Russian oil was deemed so vital that they were exempted from the embargo.
If Ukraine succeeds in forcing Russia to reroute its exports via the Baltic Sea, it will mean losses not only for Moscow but also for its customers — including major developing countries and some of Ukraine’s own allies.
The author claims that Ukraine is probably hoping for the mafia navy to attack a NATO-flagged ship, with the consequence of NATO implementing Article 5. Saying is not very ethical for a person like him for several reasons.
I seriously doubt that the Ukrainian government had ever publically announced such a total nonsense, at least, I have never seen such a report, and I check a wide variety every day, so this is pure speculation.
Why would this not be something Ukraine is hoping for? Very simple; for the same reason the author is using in his piece. A similar scenario during the Iran-Iraq War resulted in no Article 5 being called for. We’ve seen, as another example, that they’ve already done things that brought them close to that, like the downing of one of our drones over the Black Sea. The results were utter silence from the White House. Ukraine registered this affair, too. I’m sure they know what to think about Biden’s administration.
Another reason why this thought is only a botched finger-pointing, is that Ukraine knows very well that mafia land might not do anything to provoke an Article 5. They might be very provocative, but no one knows if what they do will provoke NATO to wage war.
No, there is no plausible reason why Ukraine would place a strategy on the shoulders of a wish that’s nothing more than an empty fantasy. They are much more practical than that. And defensive.
And, it’s the defensive part of the Ukrainian people that forced them to take this step. It’s also common sense. After all, mafia land is trying to block Ukraine’s grain shipments, one of the country’s major exports and source of income. ANYONE else would also hit his enemy where it hurts, regardless of the consequences.
There is a time to think like a scholar, but there are other times when you must think like a general. Ukraine MUST try to stop ships from going to and from mafia ports. If there are partners that don’t like it, then they could fix the problem by finding some COURAGE and send ships to the Black Sea to guard grain ships against mafia attacks. Or, they could do other things to force mafia land to relent and allow grain shipments again and to stop bombing grain facilities. Then, Ukraine might be willing to drop its blockade, too.
Well said Sir OFP. WELL SAID!!! Too bad the politicians haven’t shown the intestinal fortitude to follow through.
“Too bad the politicians haven’t shown the intestinal fortitude to follow through.”
Yes, Sir Cap, as usual! No daring, no dignity, no desire.