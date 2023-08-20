GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Blasted for Putin ‘Appeasement’ Plan

8/19/23

Vivek Ramaswamy is seen on August 4 in Aventura, Florida. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference on July 29 in St. Petersburg. The Republican 2024 presidential candidate faced backlash online for his “appeasement” towards Russian President Vladimir Putin after recently saying the United States’ goal should “not be for Putin to lose” the Russia-Ukraine war. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images) / (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

Republican 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy faced backlash online for his “appeasement” towards Russian President Vladimir Putin after recently saying the United States’ goal should “not be for Putin to lose” the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ramaswamy, founder of Roivant Scientists and author of several books critical of progressive politics in business, was among the first candidates to declare his intention to run for president. Although he’s considered a long shot candidate by most analysts, recent polling has showed him tied for a distant second with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after Donald Trump. Meanwhile, a recent amalgamation of bookies odds showed Ramaswamy coming in second place.

While speaking to CNN anchor Jim Acosta on Thursday, Ramaswamy was asked if he would give parts of Ukraine to Putin.

“I would freeze the current lines of control and that would leave parts of the Donbas region with Russia,” he responded. “I would also further make a commitment that NATO would not admit Ukraine to NATO.”

Acosta told the presidential hopeful “that sounds like a win for Putin,” which Ramaswamy countered, “Our goal should not be for Putin to lose, our goal should be for America to win.”

James Stavridis, NATO’s former supreme allied commander Europe, replied to Ramaswamy’s comments on X and wrote on Friday, “This kind of foolish appeasement was attempted in the 20th century and you can drop a plumb line to the rise of fascism and the Second World War. Never a good idea to give in to liars and bullies like Putin.”

This kind of foolish appeasement was attempted in the 20th century and you can drop a plumb line to the rise of fascism and the Second World War. Never a good idea to give in to liars and bullies like Putin. https://t.co/7mK5zR1PCU — Admiral James Stavridis, USN, Ret. (@stavridisj) August 18, 2023

Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, also reacted on X on Saturday and posted, “American imperial hubris at its worst. It’s as if Mr. Ramaswamy thinks that he has the right and power to give Ukrainian territory to Putin.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, conservative co-host of The View, also denounced Ramaswamy and wrote, “Vivek didn’t vote until he was 30. He’s never done anything in public service – not even city council or served on a school board – but now he wants the top job. He keeps showing he knows 0 about foreign policy. Unserious, unqualified.”

In response to Acosta’s post on X, Ramaswamy replied on Friday and further wrote, “I will end the Ukraine War on terms that require Putin to exit his military alliance with China. The goal shouldn’t be for Russia to ‘lose.’ It should be for the U.S. to *win.*”China is a key ally to Moscow amid the Russia-Ukraine war, which has prompted many global leaders to issue sanctions against Russia and provide support for Ukraine. Beijing, which has one of the world’s largest militaries and economies, has claimed a more neutral stance on the war, though many experts say it largely backs Russia. Meanwhile, the two nations have deepened ties since the war began.

Meanwhile, Ramaswamy has previously made negative comments about President Joe Biden‘s aid to Ukraine saying in June that he would “not spend another dime of American money on a war that does not affect our interests.”

