From the FB page of Yulia Marushevska

Aug 20
Condolences to the families of the victims in Chernihiv. A terrible tragedy. They were killed by Russia.
Maria Berlin and Luba Shipovich with their tireless work saved thousands of lives: buying drones, supporting manufacturers, making rules for the industry.
My respect and support. The strength to withstand this barbaric hatred.
2 comments
Ukraine loses beautiful human beings like these every day.
Putlerstan loses no humans. Only subhuman shitstains known as orcs.
God bless their souls.
May mafia land’s evil horde die a painful, agonizing, and terrible death.