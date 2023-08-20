scradge1

From the FB page of Yulia Marushevska

Aug 20

Condolences to the families of the victims in Chernihiv. A terrible tragedy. They were killed by Russia.

Maria Berlin and Luba Shipovich with their tireless work saved thousands of lives: buying drones, supporting manufacturers, making rules for the industry.

My respect and support. The strength to withstand this barbaric hatred.

….

2 comments

  1. Ukraine loses beautiful human beings like these every day.
    Putlerstan loses no humans. Only subhuman shitstains known as orcs.

    Reply

  2. God bless their souls.
    May mafia land’s evil horde die a painful, agonizing, and terrible death.

    Reply

Enter comments here: