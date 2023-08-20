onlyfactsplease

F-16s already touched down in Ukraine – Head of Ukraine’s Air Force

19 AUGUST 2023

LIEUTENANT GENERAL MYKOLA OLESHCHUK, HEAD OF UKRAINE’S AIR FORCE

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Head of Ukraine’s Air Force, has said that Ukrainian pilots have experience operating Western-made F-16 fighter jets, which have already touched down on Ukraine’s airfields.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk on Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Oleshchuk: “An F-16 jet has already been to Ukraine. It has touched down on our airfields, we’ve held joint training with F-16 pilots, and so we do have experience operating the F-16 jets. I think this is crucial.”

Details: Oleshchuk also said that Ukraine is currently preparing its runways [for F-16 jets]. “We are making the necessary alterations, improving the surface, improving our airfields’ infrastructure, and building new defence facilities,” he explained.

“So I think we will be able to bring these aircraft to Ukraine as soon as we acquire them,” Oleshchuk concluded.

Previously: In April 2023, Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, said that US-made fighter jets had touched down on Ukraine’s airfields even before Russia’s full-scale invasion, in 2012 and 2018. “We have dozens of different airfields – operational and regular ones – that can be used for these aircraft,” Ihnat said.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, supportus, or become our patron!

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/08/19/7416283/

2 comments

  1. Interesting. This is the very first time that I heard of ANY Western fighter having touched Ukrainian soil.
    It’s nice to see the ball finally rolling with this sad drama show. Despite this, I hope that the war ends successfully before the first planes are ready for combat.

    Reply

    • I agree with your sentiment but how wish a nice missile from an F16 went right up Putin’s ass.

      Reply

Enter comments here: