F-16s already touched down in Ukraine – Head of Ukraine’s Air Force

19 AUGUST 2023

LIEUTENANT GENERAL MYKOLA OLESHCHUK, HEAD OF UKRAINE’S AIR FORCE

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Head of Ukraine’s Air Force, has said that Ukrainian pilots have experience operating Western-made F-16 fighter jets, which have already touched down on Ukraine’s airfields.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk on Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Oleshchuk: “An F-16 jet has already been to Ukraine. It has touched down on our airfields, we’ve held joint training with F-16 pilots, and so we do have experience operating the F-16 jets. I think this is crucial.”

Details: Oleshchuk also said that Ukraine is currently preparing its runways [for F-16 jets]. “We are making the necessary alterations, improving the surface, improving our airfields’ infrastructure, and building new defence facilities,” he explained.

“So I think we will be able to bring these aircraft to Ukraine as soon as we acquire them,” Oleshchuk concluded.

Previously: In April 2023, Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, said that US-made fighter jets had touched down on Ukraine’s airfields even before Russia’s full-scale invasion, in 2012 and 2018. “We have dozens of different airfields – operational and regular ones – that can be used for these aircraft,” Ihnat said.

Background:

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said earlier on 19 August that Ukrainian pilots have started training to operate Western-made F-16 fighter jets, with a minimum training period of 6 months.

