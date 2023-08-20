Explosion at the train station in Kursk. Airports closed in Moscow region: Details of the night attack on the Russian Federation

20.08.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

On Sunday, August 20, at about 03:20, a powerful explosion sounded in the Russian city of Kursk. There was smoke around the railway station. Explosions also thundered in the Moscow region.

This is reported by Russian media. The network publishes footage from the scene.

In the published photos and videos, you can see that smoke has risen above the station. Shards of glass are scattered inside the building.

According to Russian sources, firefighters and law enforcement agencies were called to the scene. Kremlin propagandists traditionally started blaming the APU for the incident. At the same time, the Russian Federation issued that the attack on the Kursk railway station was allegedly carried out with the help of a UAV.

A little later, the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, announced the wounded as a result of the incident.

“According to preliminary information, it (drone – Ed.) crashed into the roof of the railway station building, after which a fire broke out on the roof. Five people were slightly injured from glass fragments. I am clarifying the details. All operational services are on site,” the governor said.

The propagandists added that the facade, roof and platform of the station were damaged after the night explosion. There is also damage in the waiting room and the pedestrian tunnel. At the time of the explosion, there were 50 people in the building, five of them received minor injuries from glass fragments. Three victims were examined by doctors and released home, two more refused medical care.

It is noteworthy that the first platform at the station is temporarily closed. Landing is carried out from the second and third platforms without entering the station.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation complained about the attack of drones in the Moscow region. The terrorist department said that at about 4 am on August 20, an attempt to carry out an attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects in Moscow and the Moscow region was suppressed.

The occupiers said that the air defense forces on duty allegedly discovered an unmanned aerial vehicle flying over the territory of the Stupinsky district of the Moscow region in the direction of the capital of the terrorist country.

At the same time, the invaders, as usual, stated that the drone “was suppressed by electronic warfare” and crashed in a deserted area.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, on the morning of August 19, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that the air defense allegedly shot down an S-200 missile “converted into a shock version” over the Crimea. The “Kyiv regime” was blamed for the attack.

