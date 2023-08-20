Denmark announced the transfer of 19 F-16 fighters to Ukraine

Antonina Dolomanzhi19:27, 08/20/232 minutes.685UPDATED

Earlier it became known that the Netherlands will also provide a certain number of fighters.

Denmark plans to provide Ukraine with 19 F-16 fighter jets and, together with the Netherlands, become the first countries to do so.

This was stated by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at a press conference following negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

She stressed that from the very beginning of the war, Denmark and its people were on the side of Ukraine.

“We know that your freedom is our freedom. We also know that you need more (help – UNIAN). And that is why we announce today that we will provide 19 F-16s to Ukraine,” the head of the Danish government said.

Frederiksen stressed that Denmark, along with the Netherlands, will be the first countries to do so.

She also added that she hopes that Danish fighters will help Ukraine liberate its lands.

In turn, Zelensky said that today’s negotiations with the Prime Minister of Denmark were “without water.”

“Training missions are already starting. Together (with Frederiksen – UNIAN) today we talked with our guys and girls who are studying and will work here with the F-16, and then they will work with the F-16 in our sky,” he said.

At the same time, the president added that he does not want to talk about specific dates yet, however, according to him, Ukraine will receive fighters “as soon as there is such an opportunity.

“Zelensky also said that today he discussed with Frederiksen the expansion of training missions.

He added that Ukraine is already preparing the infrastructure for the F-16.According to the President, Denmark and Ukraine are working not only to expand the defensive capabilities of the Ukrainian army on land, but also at sea.

