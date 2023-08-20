Artem Budrin22:50, 20.08.232 minutes.

Instead of trying to quickly break through to Russian positions, the defenders of Ukraine focused on artillery strikes.

The Ukrainian command revised the tactics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to the heavy losses suffered in the first days of the counteroffensive. The Economist writes about it .

Citing a source in the Ukrainian General Staff, the Western publication writes that Ukraine received only 60 Leopard tanks, despite promises of hundreds.

It is also noted that the Ukrainian army has a shortage of demining vehicles.”We no longer plan operations associated with heavy losses.

The emphasis is now on oppression of the enemy: artillery, drones, electronic warfare, and so on,” the source said.

Another problem is Russia’s advantage in the sky. For this reason, the Ukrainian generals tried to delay the counteroffensive as much as possible.”

We simply don’t have the resources for the frontal attacks that the West is calling us to,” the military man added on condition of anonymity.

It is also noted that in June the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost a lot of military equipment, because the invaders were ready for defense and mined almost all the fields near their positions.

After that, the Ukrainian command changed tactics and the Ukrainian Defense Forces began to act more cautiously.

