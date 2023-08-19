Ukrainian Armed Forces Break Through Russian Fortifications In The South By Throwing Heavy Tanks Into Battle

NATO revealed the details of the offensive in the Berdyansk direction of the front.

19.08.2023

The units of the Ukrainian army, in all likelihood, were able to break through and overcome the massive minefields of the RF Armed Forces in the Berdyansk direction of the front.

Thomas Theiner, a military expert of the NATO ground forces, writes about this on Twitter, commenting on the video of the work of Ukrainian armored vehicles in the Urozhaine area.

Theiner reposted a video showing a PT-91 Twardy tank of one of the Ukrainian units advancing at high speed, firing at Russian positions.

Fearless Ukrainian soldiers continue shooting at Russian positions from their Polish-donated PT-91 Twardy tank despite being under intense Russian artillery fire.



Recorded near Urozhaine a few days ago.



Nerves of steel!



It is noteworthy that the tank covered a large distance across the field without hitting a mine. At the same time, the crew rode confidently, without fear of being blown up.

“And no minefield! Seems the Ukrainian troops are past the massive Russian mine barriers,” Theiner commented on the video published by the Visegrad 24 news aggregator.

“Fearless Ukrainian soldiers continue shooting at Russian positions from their Polish-donated PT-91 Twardy tank despite being under intense Russian artillery fire.”

“Recorded near Urozhaine a few days ago. Nerves of steel!,” stated in the comment to the video.

According to the expert, the liberation of Urozhaine gives the Armed Forces of Ukraine four new directions to continue the counteroffensive at once.

