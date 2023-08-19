Ukraine urges Turkey to support Sweden’s entry into NATO – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed Ukraine’s support for Sweden’s accession to NATO, and he raised this issue in talks with NATO member Turkey.

Source: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during a press conference following talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent

Details: The President stressed that Sweden made an “absolutely rational choice in favour of NATO”, and the choice of Ukrainians is similar.

“I strongly believe that our states will be in the Alliance together to ensure security, particularly in this Baltic-Black Sea-Azov region,” Zelenskyy added.

He said that in talks with all Allies, “we have encouraged and continue to encourage further support for Sweden’s accession to NATO, including in talks with Turkey”.



“I presented facts in favour of Sweden in NATO during my recent meeting with Mister Erdoğan. We will continue this work further – for Sweden’s accession to NATO,” Zelenskyy concluded.



Background: During the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Turkey agreed to unfreeze the process of ratification of Sweden’s accession to the Alliance in exchange for assistance in rapprochement with the European Union.

Other than Turkey, Sweden’s accession has not yet been ratified by Hungary. Sweden’s prime minister believes that now that Turkey’s veto has been dropped, Hungary’s will not be an obstacle.

