Trump Claims He’s the Putin Whisperer: ‘I Was the Apple of His Eye’

Published Aug. 18, 2023 at6:53 PM
Donald Trump has offered a bizarre new reason for why he claims Vladimir Putin would have never launched his full-scale war against Ukraine if he were still in charge. “I was the apple of his eye,” the quadruply indicted former president said in an interview with Fox Business aired Friday. “Putin would have never gone into Ukraine, but that was just on my relationship with him, my personality over his,” he said. Trump has repeatedly made such claims and asserted that he could “end that war in one day” by forcing Ukraine to “make a deal.” On the eve of the Kremlin’s launch of the war in February 2022, Trump praisedPutin’s moves in eastern Ukraine as “savvy” in comments on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show. “I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius,’” he said.
Original article, with video, here:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-claims-hes-the-putin-whisperer-i-was-the-apple-of-his-eye?ref=home&fbclid=IwAR0sjf_VP0UEOOAtlyfq6vfc2hB2dtFjbSK5XFaNnR5jrb_aDksem3kPttI_aem_AZVI0W_HmeG29rZuzPmaqIrAv-p0mhG8_d2keKfC60YGWiACJ1Sqqew6AKtM97wPElA
Clearly, the orange baboon is getting ever more grotesque with his little moscow idol. I think the prospect of him going to jail is causing him to lose his mind.
“I was the apple of his eye…”
That’s an incredible quote. Entirely empathy-free. The gaucheness of such a statement is stupefying. He is saying it proudly.
If that’s not demonstrable proof that Trump shares the same psychopathy as putler, then what is?
It is reminiscent of George Galloway, a former Scottish Labour MP and IRA supporter who converted to Islam and married a succession of Muslim women.
Up until RT got banned in the UK, he was an employee. He had his own vile propaganda show; 3 hours of bile, hatred and lies.
In the buildup to the first gulf war, Galloway traveled to meet Saddam. It was already known at that point that his palaces contained rape rooms, torture rooms and other horrors. He had already committed genocide against the Kurds.
The Independent newspaper said at the time :
“the maverick MP has plainly offered support and sympathy for Saddam’s Baathist tyranny. He greeted the dictator in 1994 with the words: “Sir, I salute your courage, your strength, your indefatigability.” He said this to a man who had “the courage” to murder hundreds of thousands of Muslims. A man who had “the strength” to drain the swamps of the Marsh Arabs and shunt them into desert shacks. A man who had the “indefatigability” to gas the Kurds.
There are two possible motives for this behaviour: admiration for Saddam, or gratitude for his cash.”
Yet Galloway, a champagne socialist, is on the same page as Trump on Ukraine. Trump’s UK bagman; Nigel Farage, is an admirer and has even shared a platform with him.
If Trump was talking to Lavrov, he’d be a horse whisperer.