Truck and 21 tons of explosives: the head of the SBU spoke about the first explosion of the Crimean bridge (photo)

Then the explosion of the truck damaged the car spans and set fire to a freight train with fuel tanks.

Ukrainian special services used 21 tons of RDX disguised as a cargo of polyethylene film to blow up the Crimean bridge in the first half of October 2022.

This illegally constructed crossing is one of the key corridors for Russian military supplies to the occupied peninsula.

The details of the special operation in an interview with NV were told by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasily Malyuk.

“I personally and two of my trusted employees were involved in the development and implementation of the special operation with the bridge,” Malyuk explains.

The SBU, according to him, has been considering various options for the destruction of the Kerch bridge since the spring. It was not possible to send explosives by freight train, since the Russians banned the transport of any goods other than military goods by the railway part of the bridge.

So I had to use a truck. At first, the secret service decided to hide the explosives in barrels of oil, but they refused.

“It was important that the camouflaged explosives could travel from point A to point B.

At the same time, it was imperative to cross the Kerch bridge,” Malyuk explains. And the option with barrels did not guarantee such “invisibility”.

Therefore, the head of the SBU proposed a variant with explosives wrapped in plastic wrap. The cargo in the form of large rolls of film looked completely civilian and should not have aroused suspicion.

The weight of explosives in TNT equivalent corresponded to 42 Russian “Daggers” / SBU photo

The SBU calculated the film layer to be enough to hide metal core cylinders filled with RDX mixture from customs scanners.

The total weight of explosives in TNT equivalent corresponded to 21 tons, or 42 Russian “hypersonic” Kinzhal missiles.

SBU calculated a layer of film to hide explosives from customs scanners / SBU photo

Malyuk did not give details of how this cargo passed from Ukraine to the site of the explosion on the Crimean bridge, noting the need to comply with the requirements of secrecy.

He only pointed out that the Ukrainian special service carried the cargo along the route on its own without the involvement of foreign partners.T

he SBU specialists also managed to solve another difficult task and bypass the Russian electronic warfare systems installed at the entrance to the Crimean bridge.

Russian electronic warfare is set to shoot down GPS coordinates on explosive devices tuned to a specific point. Therefore, specialists created a technically complex system that allowed the explosion to occur.

“We went through seven circles of hell, used so many people in the dark! The Russians “closed” 22 people – they imprisoned them. They all accuse them of complicity in a terrorist act. Although in fact they were engaged in their usual everyday business. These were ordinary Russian smugglers” – says Malyuk.

Explosion on the Crimean bridge – what is known

As UNIAN reported, early in the morning on October 8, 2022, a truck exploded on the Crimean bridge , causing a train with fuel to burst into flames.

Then the railway track was significantly damaged, and part of the automobile section fell into the water.

On the second day after the incident, the Russian invaders announced the “full version” of the explosion.

Allegedly, a truck exploded on the bridge, which left the territory of Bulgaria, visited Georgia and Armenia, and then arrived in Russia.

A Russian court sent eight out of 12 suspects to jail, but so far none of them have been proven guilty.

On the other hand, Russian investigators demonstrated an extreme degree of unprofessionalism by arresting in absentia and putting on the wanted list the head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov , who had nothing to do with the operation.

