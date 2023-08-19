The expert assessed the losses of Russia as a result of the UAV strike on the airfield in Soltsy

Artem Budrin15:27, 08/19/231 min.

In Soltsy, which was hit by the UAV, there were Tu-22M3 supersonic bombers launching Kh-22 missiles.

Alexander Kovalenko, military-political observer of the Information Resistance group, commented on the shelling of the Soltsy airfield by drones in the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.“

The Russian Ministry of Defense acknowledged that some kind of UAV attacked the Soltsy airfield in the Novgorod region, from where Tu-22M3 strategic bombers take off.

They say that one of the aircraft was damaged. If they recognize damage to one aircraft, then somewhere there is a second and a third," – wrote Kovalenko.

