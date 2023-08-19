Marta Gichko18:57, 08/19/233 min.249

He stated that the West would get tired of “someone else’s war” in Ukraine and would beg for a freeze on the conflict.

The disgraced Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev issued a new portion of nonsense about Ukraine and the West.In his Telegram channel , Medvedev said that “the defeat of the West in the Ukrainian direction is inevitable.

““Let their leaders, who have forgotten about their own citizens, shout with each other that they will support the stubs of an independent (Ukraine – UNIAN) with weapons and money as much as necessary.

They will train soldiers for the Kiev meat processing plant, restore the ruins of the dying economy of the Bandera regime. sanctions against Russia. This will not help,” wrote the disgraced “Putin’s replacement.”

According to Medvedev, it will not be possible to defeat Russia and the West, because this is “an alien war in which people alien to them are dying.”

The West will never begin to harm its interests too much, “no matter how much it lamented about it at its summits and at the UN.” Medvedev “predicts” that this “foreign war will sooner or later become boring, costly and irrelevant.”

“And for us, this is a tragedy involving our people. This is an existential conflict. A war for self-preservation. Either they or we. Some time will pass. Western power will change, their elites will get tired and will beg for negotiations and freezing the conflict. Any counteroffensive will fizzle out. dead, their wounds will be licked. But we must not stop until the current terrorist state in its essence is completely dismantled. It must be destroyed to the ground. Or rather, so that even the ashes from it do not remain. So that this “abomination” never under no circumstances could it be revived,” Medvedev said.

The scandalous politician said that Russia is even ready to work on this “decades”.

“We have no choice: either we will destroy their hostile political regime, or the collective West will eventually tear Russia apart.

And in this case, it will die with us. Nobody needs this. Therefore, the only way is the complete disposal of the state machine and absolute guarantees loyalty for the future.

They can only be given by Russia’s control over everything that happens and will happen on the territory of the former Bandera state.

And we will achieve it,” the Kremlin jester added.

